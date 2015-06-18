​Barack Obama congratulates Muslims on Ramadan

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The new year has brought us the holy Ramadan. Michele and I, wish Muslims across America and around the world a month blessed with the joys of family, peace and understanding."

Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency, congratulatory message of the US President Barack Obama addressed to Muslims around the world to mark the beginning of Ramadan declares.

'Ramadan is a time in which families and communities come together for iftars and prayers in festive gatherings that demonstrate the rich and diverse traditions of Muslim societies and cultures," and further added "It is also a deeply spiritual time of reflection and renewal meant to increase thankfulness and consciousness of God's mercy. Muslims honor each day of Ramadan as a day of patient endurance through fasting, and each night as a night of gratitude through prayers. It is a time to reinforce faith, compassion and forgiveness, and perseverance through adversity. In this month of giving, Muslims around the globe reach out to assist those afflicted by conflict, hunger, poverty and disease", the messafe says.

Obama said in the statement that, he is looking forward to keep the tradition of welcoming American Muslims to the White House for the annual White House iftar dinner.