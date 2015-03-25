Barack Obama: American soldiers to stay in Afghanistan till end of year

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ "About 10 thousand American soldiers in Afghanistan will stay there till the end of the year," the US president Barack Obama said at a press conference with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani in the White House. Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Noting the United States' intention on its cooperation with Afghanistan in terms of security, Obama said that Afghanistan is still a dangerous place: "US will continue to have trainings with Afghan soldiers in the framework of NATO mission. 4 years ago, there were more than 100 thousand US soldiers in Afghanistan. Today, nearly 10 thousand US soldiers are in Afghanistan. I had an exchange of views with Afghan General and Minister of National Security and decided that 9 thousand 800 soldiers will stay in the country till the end of the year."

B.Obama issued a statement before that a half of the soldiers in Afghanistan will leave the country during 2015 and the number of American soldiers will be 5500 in Afghanistan. He also stressed that this number will fall even lower during his presidency.