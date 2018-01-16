Bangladesh plans to return Rohingya refugees to their homeland

© REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Baku.16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bangladeshi authorities will help all representatives of Rohingya people, who fled from Myanmar, to return to their country within two years.

Report informs referring to the TASS, says a statement of Bangladesh MFA on the results of meetings with representatives of Myanmar.

The statement does not mention the date of repatriation. But MFA stressed that the members of one family will be transported together during repatriation. Myanmar government undertakes to provide accommodation for refuges until their destroyed houses are restored.

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed memorandum of understanding on November 23, 2017, which offers the beginning of repatriation process of refuges back to Myanmar during two years. Myanmar authorities would be established temporary camp for 30,000 representatives of Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled from Rakhine state of Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh. The first hundred houses should be constructed by the end of January. In total, more than 600 structures will be built for Rohingya Muslims.

According to US estimations, over 650,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Rakhine to Bangladesh since end of August 2017.