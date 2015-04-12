Bangladesh Islamist politician Kamaruzzaman hanged

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ An Islamist politician convicted of war crimes during Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan has been hanged at a prison in Dhaka.

Mohammad Kamaruzzaman of the Jamaat-e-Islami party was found guilty of genocide by a domestic war crimes tribunal in May 2013.

Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, Kamaruzzaman, 62, was convicted of crimes including the killing of at least 120 unarmed farmers.

He had refused to seek clemency from Bangladesh's president.

Kamaruzzaman was the third most senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist opposition party.

He is the second war crimes suspect in Bangladesh to be executed.

In December 2013 Abdul Kader Mullah, assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami since 2010 and a former editor of an Islamist newspaper, was hanged after being found guilty on five of six counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.