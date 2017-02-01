Ban Ki-moon won’t run for South Korea’s presidency

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon says he won’t run for South Korea’s presidency.

Report informs citing the Yonhap news agency.

Notably, recently the expert group of the National Assembly (parliament) of South Korea came to the conclusion that the former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will hold a high public office, despite the fact that one of the resolutions of the General Assembly of the world organization recommends not to do so.

Ban Ki-moon returned from New York in January after a 10-year tenure as UN secretary-general

Since December 9, South Korea's parliament to impeach the country's president Park Geun-hye due to the corruption scandal, Ban Ki-moon came to be called a possible candidate for the presidency.