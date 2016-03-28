Ban Ki-moon visits Jordan

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during his visit to Jordan in Amman held talks with King Abdullah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, according to a statement of the Jordanian monarch's administration, ways to intensify the fight against the refugee crisis and the situation in the Middle East were discussed.

King Abdullah urged the international community to help solve problems related to the support of the growing number of refugees.

Discussing the question of Palestine, the parties agreed on the importance of the resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine, based on the principle of two states.