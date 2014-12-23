Ban Ki-Moon Urges UN Members to Prevent Spread of Cyberterrorism

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called UN member states to combat the outbreak of cyberterrorism, the UN press release said.

"This rise in the incidence and severity of cyber-attacks is very concerning to the United Nations and to all of us. I sincerely hope that the United Nations and the whole international community should work very closely to prevent this kind of senseless cyber-attack," Ban said in a press release published on the United Nations website.

Report informs referring toSputnik, the statement came in the light of the last week's decision by Sony Pictures to cancel the premier of "The Interview", a comedy about an assassination attempt on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid threats of retaliation from an anonymous hacking group if the company showed the film.

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that state-backed hackers from North Korea could be the culprit in the November 24 Sony hacking scandal.