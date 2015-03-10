​Ban Ki-moon: UN and EU should work together to seek a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine

Baku.10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The conflict in eastern Ukraine is a threat to the European region and even the entire international community. Report informs, it was stated by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council for Cooperation with the European Union.The meeting was attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.

"The UN and the EU must work together towards a peaceful political settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which threatens not only the country but also Europe and the entire international peace and security", said Ban Ki-moon.

The Secretary-General stressed that today no international organization can cope with modern challenges and problems alone.

He noted the importance of the interaction between the UN and the EU in several areas, stressing that both organizations profess the same values and are strongly committed to the peaceful resolution of collective security problems in order to prevent conflicts.

"The UN is strongly committed to working with the European Union and all other players in helping to discourage the phenomenon of foreign terrorist fighters, who pose dangers within and beyond Europe," said Secretary-General.