​Ban Ki-moon to address PACE

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is to fly from New York to Luxembourg to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union on June 21. Report informs citing the press service of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon is to visit Strasbourg in France, where he will address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The topic of Ban Ki-moon's speech in Strasbourg is restriction of activities of civil society, the rise of militant extremism and sustainable development issues.

The UN head will meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland and the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Anne Brasseur, as well as with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe Igor Tsrnadoy in Strasbourg.

The UN Secretary General will return to New York in the evening on June 23.