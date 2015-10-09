Ban ki-moon requests probe over corruption claims against former Assembly President

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has requested that the Organization’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) launch an audit of the interaction between the UN and the Global Sustainability Foundation and the Sun Kian Ip Group, and the use of any funds received from these entities, Report informs, the UN spokesperson said.

The request follows news earlier this week of serious allegations by United States’ federal prosecutors against John Ashe, a former President of the UN General Assembly.

“The Secretary-General is concerned about the serious nature of the allegations, which go to the heart of the work of the United Nations and its Member States,” said a statement issued by Mr. Ban’s spokesperson.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms that there will be no tolerance for any corruption at the United Nations or in the name of the United Nations,” the statement continued. “He is committed to ensuring that funds received from such private entities were handled properly according to relevant UN rules and regulations.”