    Ban ki-moon: New round of Syria talks to be held in New York

    Ban doesn't announce a date for the meeting, but diplomats say it is likely to be held on December 18

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announces a new round of international talks on ending the war in Syria to be held in New York, just weeks before a ceasefire and peace negotiations are to be launched, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    Ban does not announce a date for the meeting, but diplomats say it is likely to be held on December 18.

    “Member-states are very closely coordinating to have the third Vienna process meeting here in New York,” Ban tells reporters. “I’m looking forward to that.”

