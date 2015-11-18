Ban Ki-moon condemns discrimination against Muslims

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'I thank the United Kingdom for convening this discussion.

I would like to start by offering my condolences to the Government and people of France for the losses of life and injuries in the atrocious terrorist attack last Friday'.

Report informs, the United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in a speech delivered at the Security Council Open Debate "Security, Development and the Root Causes of Conflicts".

'In the aftermath of other terrorist bombings in recent days in Beirut and Baghdad, and the apparent bombing of a Russian airplane, we see the continuing peril of terrorism -- and indeed the mounting threat from Daesh. No grievance or cause can justify such acts.

I just returned from a G20 leaders [meeting], which was held in Antalya, Turkey. I was encouraged by the shared resolve to combine security-based counter-terrorism measures with preventive steps that address governance failures, injustice, exclusion and other drivers of extremist violence.

There was also consensus on the need for our response to uphold the rule of law, and to avoid being ruled by fear and inflaming tensions further still.

I am especially concerned about reprisals or further discrimination against Muslims, in particular Muslim refugees and migrants. This would just exacerbate the alienation on which terrorists feed.

The world must come together to defeat terrorist groups, to bring perpetrators to justice and to break the vicious cycle of radicalization. Today’s discussion here in the Security Council is thus especially timely.

I thank the United Kingdom for focusing the attention of the Security Council on security, development and the root causes of conflicts', Ban Ki-moon stated.