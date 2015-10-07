Ban Ki-moon calls for Israel to investigate the death of four Palestinians

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The latest developments in ongoing tensions between Palestinians and Israel following days of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is calling for Israel to investigate the death of four Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, in recent clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli forces.

Ban says Israel should conduct a “prompt and transparent investigation” into the killings, looking into whether Israel’s use of force was proportional. He says he is “profoundly alarmed” by the recent events.

Israel’s army says it is “thoroughly” investigating the death of the 13-year-old Palestinian. It would not elaborate.

Ban also criticized Israel’s demolition of homes belonging to two Palestinian militants in east Jerusalem who killed Israelis in attacks, saying the measure would “inflame tensions still further.”