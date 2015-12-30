Bahrain’s fighter jet crashes in Saudi near Yemen border

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Bahraini fighter jet taking part in the Saudi-led coalition battling rebel forces in Yemen crashed on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia due to a technical error, Report informs referring to the foreign media, the alliance said.

The F-16 jet crashed in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Jazan near the border with Yemen, the coalition said in a statement on the official SPA news agency.

The pilot survived the crash, it said, without specifying his condition. The incident comes a day after Bahrain said that three of its soldiers had died in an incident on the southern borders of Saudi Arabia.

It did not say how they had died or when the incident took place. Eight Bahraini troops have been killed as part of the coalition, which was launched by Saudi Arabia in March to tackle Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.

The Bahraini jet is the second coalition F-16 to crash after a Moroccan plane went down during a mission over Yemen in May. Its pilot was later found dead and his body was returned home.