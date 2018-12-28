Bahrain reopens its embassy in Syria

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ After United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain Emirates (UAE) has reopened its Embassy in Syria following a seven-year break, Report informs citing the TASS.

"We announce the continuation of the work of Bahrain Embassy in the Syrian Arab Republic," the Bahraini Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Manama also emphasized "the Arab role" in preserving Syria's independence and preventing dangerous regional intervention in its affairs — an apparent reference to Iran's strengthened foothold there.

Notably, a day earlier, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus with a flag-raising ceremony before journalists and camera crews. The concerted moves come seven years after Gulf Arab states recalled their ambassadors and shuttered their embassies in Syria to isolate Assad.

This step was taken against the background of discussions that the League of Arab States (LAS) may resume Syria's membership in the organization next year.