Bahrain and UAE ready to join US ground operations in Syria

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bahrain has said that is ready to send ground forces against Daesh militants, as part of the US-led coalition.

Bahraini ambassador to Britain Sheikh Fawaz bin Mohammed al-Khalifa said in a statement that the kingdom would commit troops to operate "in concert with Saudis,", Report informs referring to the Reuters.

He added that the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council, was also ready to commit troops.

On January 4, a Saudi military spokesman confirmed that Riyadh was ready to join any US-led ground operation in Syria against Daesh if the move is approved by the coalition.

"If there was a consensus from the leadership of the coalition, the kingdom is willing to participate in these efforts because we believe that aerial operations are not the ideal solution and there must be a twin mix of aerial and ground operations," Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told al-Arabiya TV.



