Baghdad: Thousands of Iraqis rally against US military presence

Thousands of Iraqis rallied at two central Baghdad intersections on Friday after a prominent cleric called for a “million-strong” protest against the American military presence, following the US killing of an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia chief, Report says, citing foreign media.

The march, called by Moqtada al-Sadr, aims to pressure Washington to pull out its troops. Still, many anti-government protesters fear it could overshadow their separate, months-long demonstrations that have challenged Iran-backed Shi’ite groups’ grip on power.

Sadr opposes all foreign interference in Iraq but has recently aligned himself more closely with Iran, whose allies have dominated state institutions since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.