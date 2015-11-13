 Top
    Baghdad: suicide bomb kills at least 18, injures 41

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 18 people were killed and 41 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt at the funeral of a pro-government Shi'ite Muslim fighter in a southwestern Baghdad district on Friday, Report informs referring to the foreign media, police and medical sources said.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the ultra-hardline Sunni militants of Islamic State who control large parts of the country's north and west frequently set off bombs in the capital.

