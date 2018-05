Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people were killed in the explosion in Baghdad, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to report, a suicide bomber blew an explosive device fixed on him at the living area of local residents in Al Amil, the southern part of the Iraqi capital. The explosion hit a medical center, and small market.

According to recent reports, the explosion injured at least 20 people.