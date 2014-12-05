​Azerbaijani citizen arrested for the murder of Coca-Cola plant director

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The October District Court of St. Petersburg arrested for two months Azerbaijani citizen Denis Chitauri suspected of killing the director of the Coca-Cola plant in St. Petersburg, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

The prosecutor's office supported the request of the investigation on measures of restraint in the form of detention in respect of Vyacheslav Finogenov and Denis Chitauri.

According to investigators, on November 28 Chitauri and Finogenov made an appointment to Soshnev near the garages located in the Frunze district where Finogenov committed murder in the garage by shooting twice from self-made gun in the businessman. Then the suspects seized Soshnev's money (about 150 thousand rubles), as well as documents on his car. Suspects Finogenov and Chitauri confessed their guilt during interrogation.