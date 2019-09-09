​Azerbaijan invests nearly $30M in Georgia’s economy this year

In the first half of 2019, Azerbaijan invested $29.1 million in Georgia’s economy, down $110.4 million or 79.1% from the previous year, Report informs referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia.

The investments made by Azerbaijan in Georgia amounted to $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, $15.8 million in the second quarter. With this indicator, Azerbaijan was the fourth largest investor of Georgia. Azerbaijan’s share in direct foreign investments in Georgia was 8.4%.

Investments made in Georgia in April-June totaled $187 million, which is 53.7% lower than a year earlier.

Top three countries that made the most investments in Georgia in the second quarter were the Netherlands, Turkey and US.