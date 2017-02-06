Avalanche leaves dead at least 71 in Afghanistan province

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 45 people were killed and 16 were injured as a result of avalanche in Afghanistan's Nuristan province.

Report informs citing Tolonews, snow buried Barg-e-Matal district.

Currently, rescue operations are still being conducted in the area. Local authorities fear that the death toll could rise.

As previously reported, in the last few days avalanches have also led to casualties in several other provinces, particularly, 10 killed in Badakhshan, at least 14 in Parwan, at least two persons in Bamyan.

At the moment, heavy snowfall hit 22 provinces of the country. Avalanche caused damage to local infrastructure, snow drifts became a serious obstacle to the transportation and timely receipt of assistance.