Avalanche at French ski resort leaves 1 dead, 2 missing

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ An avalanche in the French skiing resort of Valfrejus has resulted in the death of one tourist and two others remain missing, local police said on Wednesday.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, previously no dead people reported.

The police said they were continuing to search for the missing skiers, after having found the victim’s body overnight.

The died tourist is Dutch national.

Notably, the avalanche occurred after a similar incident at the resort of Tignes on Tuesday, where emergency staff managed to rescue skiers caught up by the sudden downrush of snow.