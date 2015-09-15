​Authorities: 90,000 refugees waiting for decisions for asylum in Hungary

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Since the beginning of the year 171,000 refugees have filed a petition for asylum. However, 67,000 of them disappeared ".

Report informs citing Russian media, it was stated at a briefing in Szeged by the chief adviser to Prime Minister for Internal Security Gyorgy Bakondi.

According to him, since the beginning of the year 171,000 refugees have filed a petition for asylum.

"About 4,000 of them are refused of shelter. Another 67,000 have disappeared in an unknown direction after submitting an application. Today, 90,000 refugees are waiting for consideration of their applications for asylum," said Bakondi.

He also said that if a refugee refuses to apply for asylum of the territory of Hungary, he will be deported back to Serbia. Those whose applications are granted or who is still waiting for its consideration, will be placed over the refugee camps, which are located throughout Hungary.