Austrian police said terrorist attack in Vienna prevented

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Vienna Police arrested 18-year-old naturalized citizen, planned to carry out a terrorist attack.

Report informs citing the BBC, Austria's interior minister Wolfgang Sobotka said.

According to him an Austrian citizen of a migrant background has "indications" of radicalism.

Police are warning the public to be alert and to report suspicious objects.

"We received information about this person from the intelligence services of foreign countries. Our police forces managed in quick time to arrest a suspect and so prevent a potential terror attack in the federal capital Vienna," he told reporters.