Austrian Foreign Minister lost consciousness at European Forum

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl lost his consciousness during the European Forum, Report informs citing the Austrian media.

Austrian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Thomas Schnell confirmed that the minister was a little weak while speaking during the annual forum: "The minister is resting in his hotel room and is better now".

In addition, it was reported that Kneissl felt bad after the interview with press representatives about the participation of Russian president Vladimir Putin at the wedding of businessman Wolfgang Meilinger on August 18.