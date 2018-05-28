Austrian Chancellor says US become unreliable

© Darko Vojinovic / AP

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that, US has become more and more unreliable adding that, Europe has to remain united.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, he said in an interview with The Financial Times.

S. Kurz described Brexit as “a terrible decision”, suggesting the EU’s migration cause was a “main reason” for the vote. “The US has become more and more unreliable for us,” the Austrian chancellor says. “The most important thing is that Europe has to remain united.”