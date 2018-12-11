Austrian Chancellor: Brussels does not intend to revise agreement with London on Brexit

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Brexit agreement between Brussels and London will not be revised, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with Financial Times.

“There will definitely be no renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement,” Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian chancellor, told the Financial Times. “The deal we have at the moment is a good and balanced deal, and I think that it is in the interests of all of us to avoid a no-deal scenario.”

According to the Austrian Chancellor, who chairs the European Union, this document was developed “after lengthy negotiations for more than a year.”

He pointed out that British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier "agreed on an agreement to avoid Brexit without a deal, and now it's time to decide whether to support this agreement or not”.

Notably, Today British Prime Minister Theresa May will start a tour to European capitals to reach consensus in easing the terms of the agreement on the terms of the UK exit from the EU.

European Council President Donald Tusk appointed an emergency meeting of heads of state and government of the EU member-states to discuss the issue of Brexit and "facilitating the ratification process by the British side."

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May decided to postpone voting on Brexit agreement to a later date than scheduled for December 10.