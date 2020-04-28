Austria to let people out from May 1

Austrians will soon be able to walk with no restrictions and gather in groups of 10, as coronavirus measures will be gradually lifted starting next month, Report says, citing TASS.

The easing of the self-isolation measures was announced by Health Minister Rudolf Anschober, who said that the spread of the novel coronavirus remains quite slow and the forecast for the upcoming month looks “very good.” He also said that the nation has coped with the epidemic “very well,” all thanks to the population, which “made it possible.”

The minister then said that going out will be permitted again starting from May 1, although a “minimal distance” of one meter between people in public spaces should still be observed. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer also announced that public gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed in the near future. However, the new limit will not be applied for demonstrations, he noted.