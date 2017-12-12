Austria suspends gas supply to some countries after huge explosion

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Gas supply to Italy, Slovenia, Hungary was suspended after the explosion at the OMV company's gas terminal in Austria.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, regulator of Austria says.

Earlier, the company OMV said that in accordance with standard safety regulations, the terminal will be closed. The explosion occurred on a gas hub in the Austrian city of Baumgarten in the morning. One person died as a result, the remaining victims - several dozen - were taken with burns to hospitals in Vienna. Law enforcement agencies blocked traffic on the roads.

The Baumgarten station is the main gas hub in the country.