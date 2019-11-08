Austria ready to become a platform for negotiations on Iranian nuclear program

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/6e66cb10b8dc46b83692f042ee6e55d3/02ff5ff9-5143-4b44-81bc-8aa4503b5892_292.jpg

Austria is always ready to provide a platform for negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA).

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Director for Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-Proliferation at the Foreign Affairs Federal Ministry of Austria Thomas Hajnoczi as he spoke on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

“We cannot intervene, but we are always ready to provide a platform for further negotiations,” Hajnoczi noted.

The diplomat added that "this is a permanent offer."

"You know that the JCPOA was agreed in Vienna, subsequent meetings at the senior officials level took place in Vienna," he added.

The representative of the Austrian Foreign Ministry also expressed concern about the current situation around the agreement.