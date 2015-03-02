​Austria intends to exhume the body of Rakhat Aliyev

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Austria appealed to Switzerland to conduct a second autopsy of the body of Rakhat Aliyev, who was found hanged in Austrian prison on February 24, Report informs citing Kazakhstan Today.

During the previous autopsy there were traces of sedatives found in the body of Aliyev. The found substance increased the suspicions of the lawyers, that a third party was involved in his death.

According to the Austrian authorities, the ex-ambassador to Austria Rakhat Aliyev committed suicide. The second autopsy is necessary to exclude suspicion of trying to hide the real circumstances of his death.