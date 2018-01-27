Austria claims foreign intelligence tapped vice-chancellor's phone

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign intelligence services may be involved in wiretapping the working cabinet of the Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache in his Vienna palace Dietrichstein.

Report informs referring to the TASS, said former Austrian Chancellor and chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Austria, Christian Kern.

“This should not be allowed so that someone tap the Austrian government. In this situation, I can imagine that in this case foreign special services are more likely to be involved,” said Kern.

He said “federal government must immediately investigate this incident.”

“Attempts to tap the Austrian government is not an ordinary crime. We need to counteract this,” said the head of Austrian social democrats.