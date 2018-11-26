Austria calls EU meeting after incident in Azov sea

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Austria Karin Kneissl called for a meeting of the Committee on Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union (EU) after the incident in the Kerch Strait, Report informs citing TASS.

According to the Minister, the Austrian side is currently engaged in the collection and comparison of information about what happened the day before.

"Austrian representatives have requested to hold the meeting of the Committee on Foreign and Security Policy of EU tomorrow," said Kneisl.

She added that the meeting is necessary to work out EU's common stance on the situation.