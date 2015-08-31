Australia urges more European nations to join ISIS air strikes

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Australia on Monday urged more European nations to begin air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group as a way of tackling the escalating refugee crisis gripping the continent.

Report informs citing foreign media, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said jihadists were responsible for driving hundreds of thousands of migrants to Europe and a broadening of the coalition fighting them was necessary.

"Over 40 per cent of the people currently seeking asylum in Europe are from Syria, and we need a united front to defeat the terrorist organisations that are driving the displacement of so many people," she told reporters in Sydney.

"Already there are about 60 countries that are providing support in one way or another to the US-led coalition.

"But there's more countries can do in terms of supporting the air strikes which are proving effective in stopping Daesh (ISIS) from claiming territory off sovereign governments and from inflicting so much barbaric violence."

"Countries adjoining Syria and Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and others are bearing the brunt of millions of people fleeing into their borders and then into Europe," she said. "That's why I believe the Europeans must be involved in the coalition air strikes and the effort in Syria and Iraq", she added.