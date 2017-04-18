Australia tightens rules on worker visas

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull announced the abolition of short-term work visas and stricter requirements for obtaining a visa for work in the country.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

Turnbull noted that The migration system has to be “seen to ensure that Australian jobs are filled by Australians wherever possible,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters in Canberra Tuesday. “That foreign workers are brought into Australia in order to fill critical skill gaps, and not brought in simply because an employer finds it easier to recruit a foreign worker than go to the trouble of hiring an Australian.”

“We’re bringing the 457 visa class to an end,” Turnbull said at the press conference. “It’s lost its credibility”, Turnbull added.

According to him, new visas will be received by "the best and most outstanding" workers. He added that to obtain this document, it will be necessary to have a better English and work experience.

Visas of a new type will be issued for two years. A subsequent visa will be issued for a four-year period, but it will require knowledge of English language at a higher level.