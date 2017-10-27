Australia's Supreme Court: Deputy prime minister elected with violations

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy prime minister of Australia Barnaby Joyce and another four senators have been elected to parliament with violations of national legislation as they had dual citizenships.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, says the decision of the Supreme Court of Australia.

Court decision requires to hold by-elections which may deprive the ruling coalition from majority of seats in the parliament.

Barnaby Joyce will be able to take part at by-elections as he officially refused from New Zealand citizenship that he inherited by descent through his father and had no knowledge of that.