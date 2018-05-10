Australia's oldest scientist, 104, dies after flying to Switzerland to end his life

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Australian's oldest scientist David Gudell dies after flying to Switzerland to end his life at the age of 104.

Report informs citing the ABC channel of Austria, before euthanasia, he gathered journalists and held a press conference..

D. Gudell said that he was tired of waiting for his death and person should be free to choose the time of his death. "I have been blind for the past six years and now I do not want to continue my life and I am happy that I have the chance to finish it."

Notably, in Australia, the procedure of euthanasia is prohibited except the cases of deadly deases. For this reason, the volunteers collected $ 15,000 for D. Guilléne to go to Switzerland and make an euthanasia.

Additionally, D. Gudell worked in the field of ecology and botany. He is the author of more than hundred scientific articles. Over the past 20 years, he has been actively fighting for the legalization of euthanasia in Australia.