Australia's first Muslim Party aims for senate seats

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Australia's first party representing Muslims intends to contest senate seats at the next federal election.

Launching the party in Sydney, founder Diaa Mohamed says, he wanted a louder voice for Muslims, Report informs referring to the BBC.

"There are a lot of parties out there to specifically oppose Islam and Muslims, yet Muslims don't have any official representation," he said.

Mr Mohamed, a 34-year-old businessman, also defended launching the party immediately after terror attacks in Paris this week.

"There are going to be a lot of questions raised in the coming days of the events recently, and this is the whole reason we created this party," he said.