Australia reports three new cases of coronavirus infection

Australia has recorded three new cases of coronavirus 2019-nCoV infection, a broadcasting corporation said.

Report says, citing TASS, that men aged 30, 40, and 50 have been diagnosed with 2019-nCoV after they traveled to China. They are now under medical control at the hospitals of Sydney. Six other patients are currently waiting for their analysis results to show whether or not they are infected.

Australia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has urged tourists to refrain from traveling to China's Hubei. On its website, the Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, which receives three Wuhan flights a week, posted new biosafety requirements for passengers arriving from the Chinese city.

