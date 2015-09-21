 Top
    Australian PM Turnbull defends his new cabinet

    Malcolm Turnbull has been forced to defend his cabinet on the day they are sworn in at Government House in Canberra

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been forced to defend his cabinet on the day they are sworn in at Government House in Canberra.

    Report informs referring to BBC, several supporters of former PM Tony Abbott were dropped and some new MPs with no cabinet experience added.

    Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and some local media said Mr Turnbull had only rewarded his supporters.

    The new team has five women, including Marise Payne as the country's first female defence minister.

    Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, the new prime minister said he had chosen his cabinet entirely on merit.

