Australia bushfires: Three dead, others missing

Three people are dead, others are missing and injured in unprecedented bushfires which have also destroyed at least 150 homes in NSW amid warnings of worse to come. Report informs citing the Interfax.

One man was found inside a burnt-out car on Saturday morning while a woman died in hospital after fire fighters found her suffering severe burns overnight.

The woman has been identified as 69-year-old Vivian Chaplain.

“They came into an area and found someone badly burnt,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

“The reports were initially of 40-50 per cent of burns to her body. She was also unconscious and the crews were rendering first aid and CPR for several hours.”

Another body was found in a burnt-out home of the township of Johns River, north of Taree, on Saturday afternoon.

The house belongs to a 63-year-old woman but authorities have not formally identified the person. A post mortem will be conducted to determine identity and cause of death.

Earlier, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons confirmed two people had died in the Kangawalla fire at Diehard, 50km east of Glen Innes in Northern NSW.

