​Attorney: Snowden not planning to leave Russia so far

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former CIA employee Edward Snowden, who was granted a residence permit in Russia two years ago, is not planning to leave Russia so far, as his prosecution is politically motivated, Snowden's attorney Anatoly Kucherena stated, Report informs citing Russian media.

"He is in Russia and he is all right," said the attorney.

Kucherena gave a negative answer to the question about whether Snowden was going to leave the country in the near future.