Attackers on hotel in Kabul eliminated

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Afghanistan said all of the perpetrators of the attack on a hotel in Kabul were eliminated, Report informs citing the foreign media.

According to some reports, three people and a suicide bomber were among attackers.

As a result of the collision one policeman was killed and four others were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the movement "Taliban" has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Truck bomb exploded in Kabul near Northgate Hotel.At the time of incident there were 11 foreign nationals, nine staff and 26 security guards in hotel. They were not injured.