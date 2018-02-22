 Top
    Attacker on US Embassy in Montenegro identified

    Jauković was an opponent of Montenegro's entry into NATO© Diplomacy.State.gov

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ No motive has been given for the blast, though it was identified that an attacker on US Embassy in Montenegro was 43-year-old Dalibor Jauković.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti

    Notably, a man threw an explosive at the US Embassy in Montenegro before blowing himself up after midnight on Thursday.

    On the Facebook page of D. Jauković it is noted that he was awarded the medal "For Services in Defense and Security" of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. 

    The diploma of awarding was signed by the then President of the State Slobodan Milosevic. Judging by the publications, Jauković was an opponent of Montenegro's entry into NATO.

