Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ / 5 soldiers were killed as a result of attack by Taliban militants to American military convoy in the Padhab region of Afghanistan's Paul Elem district.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the press secretary of Police Spokesman Shahpur Arab reported.

According to him, several American soldiers were injured, 2 armored vehicles were destroyed.