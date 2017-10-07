 Top
    Attack foiled on Saudi King's palace: 3 dead

    One attacker and two royal guards killed© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi security forces foiled an attack near the Al Salam Palace in the coastal city, leaving one attacker and two royal guards dead.

    Report informs citing the Aljazeera, U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a statement.

    According to the information, United States Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned US citizens to exercise caution in the area around the king's palace in Jeddah.

    Notably, the King of Saudi Arabia has visited Russia on October 5. It is reported that he will return to his country on October 7.

