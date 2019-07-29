Attack at Afghan VP candidate’s office kills 20

© Tolo news https://report.az/storage/news/ac6ac7affd52cbddf811a0dd3643aa55/2bd50138-6c23-464d-88e1-0fb4e7626615_292.jpg

At least twenty people were killed and another fifty wounded in gun battle in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, where militants attacked the office of Afghan Vice-presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh, Report informs citing the ToloNews.

It is noted that gun battle with the militants lasted for six hours.

The attack began when a car bomb exploded outside the office belonging to Saleh and his political movement. Following the incident, at least four fighters started firing at the building.

Saleh with about a hundred other supporters was in the building when the explosion occurred. Saleh was slightly injured in the attack, he was evacuated from the building under fire. The office is located next to residential buildings and the University.

The interior Ministry of Afghanistan reported that 16 dead during the shootout were civilians. Four of the attackers were also killed.