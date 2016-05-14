Atambayev: All attempts to destabilize the country will be severely suppressed

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Many politicians in Kyrgyzstan still do not like the way that the country has chosen.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, President Almazbek Atambayev said.

"They (the politicians - Ed.) understands they will not come to power by fair means, because people don't believe them and so they want under any pretext, to shake, to destabilize the situation in the country and fall greedily to power at any cost even by violence.. by blood and murder", said the head of state.

According to him, the policy of "openly brag that they are backed by the generals of foreign intelligence services, and rejoice that have received regular money from their foreign patrons."

"Democracy is a dictatorship of the law. If you believe that all the people want the resignation Atambayev, you can initiate a referendum of confidence in President Atambayev. I promise that I will support your initiative and if the people vote against me, I will immediately resign", has promised the president.

Atambayev said that while he was the head of state, all attempts to destabilize the country will be strictly suppressed and severely punished according to law.

"Nobody will get the concessions. As for supporting the opposition by generals of foreign special services, I can only say one thing. Our fathers, our ancestors called it easier. This is not a support, this is a treason", he said.

On May 12, Intelligence Agency of Kyrgyzstan arrested three members of the "People's Parliament", accusing them of trying to seize power in the country.