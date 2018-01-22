 Top
    At least 92 terrorists killed in Afghanistan

    Four terrorists were arrested as a result of operation© AFP 2018/ Noorullah Shirzada

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 92 gunmen were killed and 44 were wounded in anti-terrorist operation in Afghanistan.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Afghan Defense Ministry said.

    It was noted that with the support of the Air Force the operation was carried out in the north of the country (Faryab, Balkh, Herat, Baghlan, Kunduz provinces), south (Helmand, Zabul, Kandahar), east (Laghman, Logar, Khost) and center part of (Uruzgan).

    Four terrorists were detained as a result of the operation.

